Missing girl potentially in Griffith

A missing girl from West Sydney could be in Griffith, according to a contact close to the girl's family.
Police have put a call out for information, after 15-year-old girl Hayley Hopwood was reported missing in December.
The girl went missing from Sydney's west, and was last seen at Mt Druitt Railway Station at around 8.20pm.
Miss Hopwood allegedly made contact with her sister on December 19 from a friend's facebook account, informing her sister that she was in Griffith with her friend.
Hayley is described as brown or Caucasian appearance, approximately 150-160cm tall and of thin build, with long brown hair and brown eyes.
Police confirmed knowledge that she had been in town.
Anyone who sees Miss Hopwood or has information regarding her is encouraged to contact Griffith Police at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
