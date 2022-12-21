The Area News
Updated

A missing Sydney girl has been found safe by police

Updated December 22 2022 - 12:03pm, first published December 21 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing girl found safe in Blackett

A missing girl from West Sydney could be in Griffith, according to a contact close to the girl's family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.