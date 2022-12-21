Winegrape growers in Griffith have helped develop three new initiatives that promise a wide push for local support.
The Wine Inland Productivity and Profitability project announced the launch of three new ventures - including a wine grape trading platform, a budgeting tool and a local co-ordinator for the Riverina.
The three-year project partnered the NSW Wine Industry Association, Riverina Wine Grape Growers Association, Wine Australia, Department of Primary Industries, Charles Sturt University and Food Innovation Australia to address issues and design improvements for the winegrape industry.
NSW Wine Industry Association President Mark Bourne said that even though it's responsible for around 20 per cent of Australia's wine, the Riverina's wine sector was struggling.
"The NSW wine industry employs 53,000 people across NSW and currently the growers in our largest wine region centred around Griffith are struggling to remain profitable," he said.
"Developing a new sustainable production model is essential not only for individual businesses, but for the regions and communities we live and work in."
These first initiatives hope to begin addressing the issue, but the project's leaders are already looking forward to creating more.
Wine Australia CEO Martin Cole said emphasised the importance of continuing the work.
"When we sat and spoke to our customers in Riverina six months ago, it was clear that immediate action was needed and also how fundamental it would be to co-design the solutions with local growers, so they are always at the centre of the outcomes," Mr Cole said.
Along with the budgeting tool from the NSW DPI and Riverina Winegrape Growers Association, the highlight is a brand-new online trading platform to assist in connecting customers with growers.
In addition, the appointment of a local co-ordinator will provide growers with expert information and advice with help from Charles Sturt University and the DPI.
The NSW Wine Grape Trading Platform can be accessed at www.fial.com.au/grape-trading-platform.
