Increased risk of grass fires over summer

New South Wales is at a higher risk of grass fires over the Summer, the NSW RFS has warned.
The wet weather during the last two years has led to incredibly fast vegetation growth, putting even those areas still recovering from floods at increased risk of grass fires starting up.
Superintendent Kevin Adams asked MIA land owners to prepare for the eventuality, encouraging all to have firefighting equipment on hand and to check that it's in good working order. All residents, land owners or not, are also urged to have a bushfire survival plan.
"It can take just a few days of hot, dry and windy weather for grasslands to cure and for fires to take hold, even in areas which have experienced recent heavy rains and flooding," Superintendent Adams said.
The RFS also took the opportunity to remind all that permits are required for any planned burns across the region - and encouraged anyone with plans to check the conditions before undertaking any kind of fire.
"During the Bush Fire Danger Period any person wishing to light a fire in the open will require a permit. Permits are free, and can be obtained from your local permit issuing officer," Superintendent Adams said.
Even with a permit, it's wise to check as all permits are automatically suspended on days of total fire ban or on days with a high fire risk.
Burning is currently not allowed before 4pm, and must be extinguished by midnight. Between December 23 to January 3, there will be no burning allowed whatsoever.
More information and permits are available by contacting the MIA District RFS office at 6966 7800.
