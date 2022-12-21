The Area News

Heavy rains have led to increased growth, putting the MIA at higher risk of grass fires this summer

Updated December 21 2022 - 2:19pm, first published 2:00pm
Increased risk of grass fires over summer

New South Wales is at a higher risk of grass fires over the Summer, the NSW RFS has warned.

