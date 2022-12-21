A Hillston farmer has come to the rescue after a family became trapped in the still-flooded northern Riverina.
The family of three were caught out when their car became lodged in a massive sinkhole under the floodwater near Hillston on Sunday night, State Emergency Service chief superintendent Dallas Burnes said.
"Thankfully, a farmer who was nearby was able to assist and get their vehicle out of a 700mm deep sink hole hidden under the floodwater," Chief Superintendent Burnes said.
The Lachlan River level is slowly falling at Hillston but remains in major flood.
Research is key as usual routes may be closed and many roads have sustained damage.
"With numerous roads cut off due to flood effects, it is essential travelers check both Livetraffic.com and local council websites before starting your journey," Superintendent Burnes said.
