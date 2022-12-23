Three year bond for man convicted of supplying prohibited plant

A Griffith man will need to be of good behaviour for the next three years after being convicted of supplying a prohibited plant.
Ian George Collins, 63, faced Griffith Local Court on December 21 and pled guilty to the charge.
In documents tendered to court, police officers from the Murrumbidgee Criminal Investigations Unit obtained a search warrant for Collins' home as part of their investigation into the supply of drugs in Griffith.
Police arrived at the property at 11.50am on November 18 and presented their warrant to Collins' partner and began a search.
Collins arrived as police completed searching one room and not long after he told police there was a pound (454 grams) of cannabis in the house.
He led officers to the laundry and pointed to a white bucket which had cannabis in it, and then outside to a cupboard in a shed with more cannabis inside.
Collins told police he 'dabbled in' cannabis and when asked by police what they meant told them he sold an ounce or two to close friends, and was not supplying prohibited drugs.
Police seized 468 grams of cannabis from the property and arrested Collins.
The court was told by Collins' legal representative David Davidge that he had no prior record and asked Magistrate Trevor Khan to consider a community corrections order for his client.
Collins is not working and suffers from a number of medical issues and Mr Davidge said he didn't earn a considerable amount to live on.
Mr Khan said in the circumstances, the amount of cannabis found suggested it was a "profit-making enterprise" to support a meagre income.
"You haven't got a record and you're entitled to draw on that on this occasion," he said.
Taking into account Collins' early guilty plea and the amount of cannabis found by police, Mr Khan sentenced Collins to a three year community corrections order and fined him $1000.
