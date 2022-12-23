The Area News
Court

Ian George Collins will serve a three year community corrections order following conviction

By The Area News
December 24 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three year bond for man convicted of supplying prohibited plant

A Griffith man will need to be of good behaviour for the next three years after being convicted of supplying a prohibited plant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.