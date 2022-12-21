It was a tough trip to Queanbeyan for the Riverina Country Colts side, who finished their campaign with just one victory.
Griffith was represented in the side with Hayden Forner, Ben Fattore, and Billy Evans selected.
The campaign got off to an interesting start as, despite the covers being placed on the wickets, Riverina's clash with Newcastle had to be abandoned due to a wet pitch.
Riverina was able to make a strong start to their Twenty20 games, coming away with a victory over North Coastal.
Forner top scored for Riverina with 66 as the side, while Ben Fattore (9*) chipped in to help their side finish on 5/164 off their 20 overs before holding the North Coastal side to 141 from their 20.
In the second Twenty20, it was a close battle between Riverina and eventual champions Western.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Forner (22) made another start at the top of the order while Ben Fattore (6*) went at a run a ball at the end of the innings to see Riverina post 138 off their 20 overs.
While they were able to keep the scoring rate low from the Western side, they were able to pass the total only three wickets down with 1.2 overs remaining.
In a return to the longer format, it was another close clash between Riverina and Greater Illawarra.
Forner (21) got the Riverina side off to a strong start, as they would eventually post 8/194 off their 50 overs.
The game was evenly poised by Greater Illawarra side was able to secure a five-wicket win with 2.3 overs. Forner had a good day behind the stumps with two stumpings and a catch.
It was a difficult end to the campaign for the Riverina side.
While they were able to restrict Central Coast 131 when they were bowled out in the 48th over, the Riverina side wasn't able to really get their innings started as they were bowled out for 77.
