Some of the brightest stars from the Griffith Little Athletics made the trip to Deniliquin to compete in the Western Region Zone Championship.
On what was a warm day, the action across the track and field was even hotter as 33 of the 41 athletes secured automatic qualifications with podium finishers.
After a week-long wait, all the results were worked out between the four zones, and a further six athletes ranked in the top four in the region earned their place at the Region Four Regional Championship, which will be held in Griffith on February 5-6.
Griffith's only under-7s athlete, Joshua Eade-Smith, walked away with three state medals picking up a gold in shotput, silver in discus and bronze in the long jump.
Meanwhile, there were six zone records broken on the day.
Therese Dal Broi broke the under 9s long jump record, while sister Mary broke the under 13 girls 400m record.
Conner Hutchins set a new record in the under 13s boys discuss, while Tai Campbell did the same in the under 17s boys 100m.
The junior boys and senior girls also got in on the record breaking action.
RELATED
Angel Berry: 70m, Discus, Shot Put
Rosie Canzian: 100m, Discus, Long Jump, Shot Put
Alayna Egan: 70m, 200m
Madeline Pilkington: Shot Put, Discus
Mikayla Veikune: Shot Put
Zac Strydom: 100m, 200m, Discus, Shot Put
Therese Dal Broi: 100m, 60m Hurdles, High Jump, Long Jump
Reagan Liddicoat: 400m, 800m, Discus, Long Jump
Luca Eade-Smith: Discus
Bryton Hopkins: 400m, 800m, Discus, Shot Put
Sebastian Sarkis: Discus, Shot Put
Lilly Wilson: 70m, Long jump, Shot Put
Antonio Catanzariti: 100m, 200m, 400m, Long Jump
Patrick Nunn: Shot Put, Discus
Oaklan Othen: 200m, Long Jump
Benjamin Pilkington: Shot Put
Nadia Battistel: Javelin, Long Jump, Shot Put
Tess Canzian: Discus, High Jump, Long Jump, Shot Put
Tamzin Watts: 200m, Triple Jump, 1100m Walk, Discus
Harry Liddicoat: 800m, 1500m, Shot Put
Samuel Nunn: 100m, High Jump, Long Jump
Xavier Sarkis: 80m Hurdles, Long Jump, Shot Put
Ivy Lawson: 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, Long Jump, Shot Put
Aaliyah Oldham: 100m, 800m, High Put
Savannah Summerhayes: Discus, High Jump, Javelin
Ruby Wilson: 80m Hurdles, 1500m Walk, Triple Jump
Antonio Licastro: 80m Hurdles, High Jump, Long Jump, Shot Put
Rylan Oldham: Discus, Shot Put
Callum Vecchio: 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m
Mary Dal Broi: 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, Long Jump
Conner Hutchins: Discus, Javelin, Shot Put
Samuel Liddicoat: 100m, 400m, 800m, Discus, Javelin, Shot Put
Amanda Hopkins: 1500m, 3000m, Discus, Javelin, Shot Put
Madisyn Sarkis: 400m, 800m, 80m Hurdles, 1500m Walk, Long Jump, Triple Jump
Marlee Tagliapietra: 100m, 80m Hurdles, Long Jump, Shot Put, Triple Jump
Riley Pilkington: Discus, Javelin, Shot Put
Alynta Watts: 100m, 1500m Walk, Discus, Long Jump, Shot Put, Triple Jump
Mitalia Tanuvasa: Discus, Shot Put
Tai Campbell: 100m, 200m, 400m, 110m Hurdles, High Jump, Long Jump
Callum McIntosh: Discus, High Jump, Javelin, Long Jump, Shot Put
Eloise McCarthy: T38 100m, T38 200m, T38 800m.
Our Junior Girls Relay Team of Therese, Lilly, Nadia and Ivy and our Senior Girls Relay Team of Mary, Marlee, Madisyn and Alynta have also qualified for Regionals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.