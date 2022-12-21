The 'Thriving Women' conference will land in the Riverina for the first time in 2023 - giving special focus to women in agriculture after a difficult year for MIA growers.
The conference, currently being planned for August 2023 - brings together women in agriculture but until 2023, has always been held in South Australia.
Next year however, after increasing demand since 2018, the conference will be held in Wagga Wagga thanks to a few dedicated organisers.
The conference will run on a theme of "Growing and Inspiring Women Connected Through Agriculture" and will focus on the role women play in the day-to-day operation of primary production, natural resource management and rural communities.
Booligal farmer Sandra Ireson is a co-convenor of Thriving Women conference.
"Thriving Women Conferences allow women to meet in a stimulating and supportive environment that encourages interaction and dynamic conversations," Ms Ireson said.
"The events demonstrate, through action, how to get the best results from ourselves in leading others through shared experiences, knowledge and skills."
Keynote speakers haven't yet been announced, however previous years have seen a wide range of experts in the experience of women in agriculture.
Previous programs have featured high profile keynote speakers including award-winning ABC journalist Annabel Crabb, alongside a host of informative and thought-provoking presenters who are all well versed in the realities of women living and working in agricultural communities.
The conference is currently in the market for sponsors, with a range of options available. More information is available at www.thrivingwomen.com.au.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
