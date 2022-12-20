Yoogali SC is bringing a favourite son back into the fold in attempts to bring the glory days back to the club.
Fresh off picking up silverware with Monaro Panthers in 2022, Darren Bailey will be returning to lead the club in the 2023 Capital Premier League competition.
Bailey holds a special place at the club, having played crucial roles in the three straight premierships in the GDFA between 2016 and 2019 and is looking forward to the challenge of coaching the side.
"It is a new challenge, and it is definitely going to be exciting," he said.
"It is exciting to come back because Yoogali has a special place in my heart that will never go away, and for me to come back and be asked to coach is a great honour. It will be fantastic to be a part of that and a part of the club again."
The talented left-back is hoping that his experience in the National Premier League over the past couple of season can help bring finals football back to Yoogali.
"Yoogali has always had a winning culture in the background and in football in general over the years, so we are hoping to bring those winning feelings back," he said.
"Hopefully, challenges that I had in Canberra and the success I had last year with Monaro can definitely be at the forefront of what we do this year."
Bailey isn't the only new face in the leadership role, with Luke Santolin stepping up to fill the president role left vacant after Paul Fisher ended his 17-year stint.
As the first big decision made while in the position, Santolin knows that Bailey is precisely what the club needs to return to finals football.
"His pedigree in isolation is top-notch, but then you combine that with the history that he has with the club, I think he walks in with a huge reputation, and if the players don't fall behind that, then we have huge problems," he said.
"They need to support everything that he does because he has been there and done that, and he has the best intentions for the club, and from a board level, we will be doing everything we can to ensure he has everything he needs to bring us back to where we want to be."
In the quest of returning to where Santolin feels the club belongs, he will be calling on anyone who has had any contact with the club to get behind their campaign.
"As a club, we have been here for 68-69 years, and I think we can be forgiven for taking it for granted that it is all just going to work out, but I am going to be asking some questions of pretty much everyone at the club this year," he said.
"We want to get crowds back to games, we want to get the culture back in the club after games, and we are going to be working hard to make it an environment where people want to be. It has to be a complete club effort from Yoogali Soccer Club this year because where we finished on the ladder last year just wasn't good enough, but it takes more than just one thing in isolation to turn things around."
Yoogali SC will start light training towards the end of January before their first preseason game in mid-Feburary ahead of their Australia Cup commitments in early March. The club will then start an intense four-week training schedule ahead of their first game against ANU FC on April 1.
It will be a tough start to the season for the Yoogali side with two away games before they return to Solar Mad Stadium on April 23 to take on Canberra White Eagles.
