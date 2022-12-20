The Area News

Darren Bailey returns to coach Yoogali SC

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated December 21 2022 - 11:21am, first published 10:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Yoogali SC is bringing a favourite son back into the fold in attempts to bring the glory days back to the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.