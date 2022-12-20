The Feral's hosts refreshments for members at the end of each competition and such was the case for this weeks end of the Hotfoot competition. In the interest of public safety Feral's are reminded, "never stand between Brendon Sinclair and an esky." Fortunately, Brendon was the 1st long course runner to cross the line, so no one was injured. He was first to say "cheers" and last to say "cheerio".
Registering a PB Keith Riley came home 2nd and for the fifth time was the Hotfoot runner-up (bridesmaid 2022,2020,2018,2012,2009). Next was Peter Stockwell, then Moreno Chiappin, Lachlan Date and Allan Jones. Where was Aidan Fattore, he usually features in the top three? With enough points to win the competition before he even started, he chose to take it easy, ran his slowest time for the competition and followed six others to the finish line.
This made three Hotfoot competition wins in a row for Aidan, add to that his 2015 win and that makes four, one short of Adam Johnson's 5 wins. Yes, he is hungry for at least two more wins.
After five years in Griffith Natalie Schmitzer is transferring to a school near Queanbeyan, her last run with the Feral's resulted in a clear win finishing well ahead of Harry Morshead who is home from boarding school. Tania Moore opted for the short course and came 3rd followed by son Connor, then Gary Workman.
The result of the short course competition was Connor Moore 212 points just 7 points ahead of Gary Workman. Congratulations to Michelle Signor the first walker to claim third place in the Hotfoot short course competition.
Consistency and turning up every week paid off for her, sadly no prizes for third, just the satisfaction of achieving.
After a couple of glitches, like the President forgetting to pick up the shield, Elio Minato was able to pass the 3,000km shield over to Peter Stockwell's care.
Peter should hold the shield for about 10 weeks until Roy Binks makes a claim.
The next six weeks will be social runs where small groups of like paced runners set off together and are expected to say together, no heroics wanted. The next run is Christmas eve and Feral's are encouraged to dress appropriately.
Visitors to Griffith during the holidays are welcome to join us each Saturday at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 5:30pm start.
