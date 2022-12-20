The Feral's hosts refreshments for members at the end of each competition and such was the case for this weeks end of the Hotfoot competition. In the interest of public safety Feral's are reminded, "never stand between Brendon Sinclair and an esky." Fortunately, Brendon was the 1st long course runner to cross the line, so no one was injured. He was first to say "cheers" and last to say "cheerio".