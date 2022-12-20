The Barellan Masters Games have been cancelled for 2023, due to planned resurfacing of the Narrandera netball courts.
The games were set to begin in February, but the surprise cancellation
Organiser Carl Chirgwin said that losing the courts meant losing a sizable number of players that made holding the games without them unfeasible.
"The netball courts are getting resurfaced, that takes out a third of our entrants. A lot of those girls play up at the courts," he said.
"A few members couldn't see the purpose in losing so many players."
He added that changing the date or location presented their own issues.
"We can't really change the date. We go any earlier and it's too hot and later is football season ... if you change the place, you take away your name. If you call it Barellan and hold it at Ariah Park - it's not the same so we're just going to take a year off."
Mr Chirgwin thanked the sponsors and participants and promised that the games would be back by 2024.
On a bright side, he added that while nothing was confirmed, organisers were looking into a virtual alternative for the games to take place on the same weekend.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
