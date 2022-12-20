After 37 years in business, the Western Riverina Family Day Care Scheme will be closing its doors in February 2023.
Following the closure of the Out-Of-School-Hours care program in January 2022, the scheme simply lacks the funding to continue - leading to it's forthcoming closure after decades of helping families.
Helen Walker, the Child Development Co-ordinator with the family day care, has been with the group for 25 years.
She said that the closure had been inevitable once they lost the OOSH program.
"The income that we got from that partially subsidised the co-ordination unit for family day care," Ms Walker explained.
"Once that closed down, it was only a matter of time before family day care closed."
With three other family day care services of the region closing in the last two years, Intereach will soon be the only operating family day care service operating in the Riverina.
True to their form of looking out for the families, WRFDC has worked closely with Intereach and their educators to ensure children, families and educators can have a smooth transition - with educators ready to pick up with Intereach immediately after the closure.
"We have 17 educators registered with us, they'll be finishing up at the end of January and then they are registering with Intereach. There shouldn't be much disruption other than filling in new enrolments," said Ms Walker.
While Ms Walker has taken up a co-ordination role with Intereach, the other three co-ordinators haven't been as lucky.
She added a sincere thank you to all the families currently with the scheme, or that had been with them in the 37 years since their opening.
"We're disappointed that we're unable to keep the scheme going but our families and children should have as little disturbance as possible.
"We really thank them for their patronage and support over the years. Without them, we wouldn't have been here anyway."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
