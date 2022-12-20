The final round of Junior Cricket before the Christmas break was played in perfect conditions again on Saturday morning.
The strong Sixers side had to work hard to overcome a challenge from the Heat. The Sixers were able to make 5/83 and the Heat responded with 5/62.
Charlie Bunn was again in form, top scoring with 25 ahead of useful contributions from Hudson Crack who made 23 and Hugo Bunn 16.
Sehajdeep Jawanda was the Heat's most successful bowler, picking up two wickets. Ollie Nancarrow played a solid innings for the Heat, finishing with 22 runs and Eamon Whelan added 12 runs to the score. Charlie Bunn topped off his day with two wickets for the Sixers.
The Scorchers knocked up a good score of 7/115 and restricted the Thunder to 8/83. Josh Taprell joined some of the legends of Griffith Junior cricket hitting up 51 runs off 12 balls. Cowen Wynne made the handy 19 and Dex Halliburton 10.
Ava Hoffman and Ben Spry were the pick of the Thunder bowlers, picking up two wickets each. Logan Cowie led the Thunder batting with 19 runs and Ben Spry helped the score along with 18 runs.
Liam Garlick and Cowen Wynne both bowled well to capture two wickets each.
The powerful Stars side chalked up another win when they belted the Hurricanes attack- to rack up 2/128. Then the bowlers went to work on the Hurricanes batsmen to hold them to 16/42. Hugh Kite again stood out with 32 runs, closely followed by George Conlan 30, Cooper Hunt 20 and Quade Conlan 14.
Austin Lodding and Lara Badham both snapped up a wicket for the Hurricanes. Oscar Molloy starred with the ball claiming a bag of six wickets for the Stars.
Ted Young, George Conlan and Hugh Kite all picked up two wickets for the Stars. The Hurricanes leading batsmen were Lucas Lugton and Illya Lewis who both made 10 runs.
George Conlan is this weeks award winner, following his 30 runs and two wickets for the Stars.
Junior cricket recommences on Saturday February 4 2023.
Exies hit up a massive 2/183 in their 20 overs at the crease in their game against Diggers.
The scoring was led by Matt Andrighetto who made 31 and other major contributions came from Nate Hayllar and Jake Suine who made 27 each.
Kobi Nancarrow added 21 and Lachlan Spry, 20. The wickettakers were Megh Chaudhari 1/25 and Lachlan Spry 1/6.
Diggers battled to reach 13/45, Aaron Taprell batted well to make 14, Jordy James made 11 and Yug Chaudhari 10.
Kobi Nancarrow was the most successful Exies bowler, finishing with 3/3, other multiple wicket takers were Daniel Taylor 2/6, Jake Suine 2/9 and Nate Hayliar 2/3.
Hanwood also had a comfortable win over the Leagues Club. Their score of 4/114 was too big a challenge for the opposition who lost 8/45.
RELATED
Hanwood were best served by Rory Lasscock who made 23, Thomas Bray 22, Harrison Palmer 22 and Josh Pentony 16.
The Leagues Club wickettakers were Kaweera Senevirathne 1/12, Kian Duncan 1/14 and Jonty Conlan 1/12. Leagues Club batsmen were shown the way by Jonty Conlan who made 15, Kaweera Senevirathne also made a useful 10 runs.
Hanwood bowlers kept a tight check on the Leagues batsmen. Harrison Palmer took 2/5, Josh Pentony 2/10 and Ayush Patel 2/3.
This weeks award goes to Kobi Nancarrow for his good all round performance for Exies.
Junior cricket recommences on Saturday February 4 2023.
Griffith were able to secure a nail biting win over Lake Cargelligo on Sunday when a last wicket partnership of 10 runs between Wyatt Carter and Josh Taprell enabled the local side to scrape home.
Lake batted first and were in early trouble when their first five wickets were down for 13 runs. Nate Hayllar and Vai Patel both picked up two wickets to trigger the batting collapse.
However Lake were able to put together some handy partnerships to get to 7/50 and eventually got their score up to 66.
Vai Patel and Nate Hayllar claimed the bowling honours, both finishing with 2/5. Logan McFadyen top scored for Lake with 27 not out. Griffith found runs hard to come by throughout its innings due to some tight bowling.
Wyatt Carter was the only batsman who was able to get on top of the Lake bowling attack and it was his innings of 38 not out that saved Griffith from defeat.
His last wicket partnership with Josh Taprell took the score from 10/57 past the Lake total, after slumping from 4/43 to 10/87.
Griffith's next game is against Hay in Hay on Sunday February 5 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.