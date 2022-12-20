The Area News

Chris McGregor and Tino Kaue will lead the Griffith Blacks first grade side in 2023

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated December 20 2022 - 4:52pm, first published 1:38pm
Some unfinished business with the Griffith Blacks sees the first-grade coaching team of Chris McGregor and Tino Kaue return for the 2023 season.

