Police will be enforcing double demerits from December 23 until January 2, inclusive

Updated December 20 2022 - 4:52pm, first published 12:00pm
Police hit the roads ahead of Christmas period

The traditional Christmas double demerits season will begin on December 23, running for just over a week until January 2 in the new year.

