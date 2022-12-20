Police hit the roads ahead of Christmas period

The traditional Christmas double demerits season will begin on December 23, running for just over a week until January 2 in the new year.
The period will see all speeding, seat belt and mobile phone offences in the ACT and NSW worth double the amount of demerit points - while fines will remain the same.
Drivers caught using their mobile phones during the double demerit days could lose up to ten demerit points while speeding offences could rack up eight points - both enough to immediately lose a provisional license.
Active demerit points last for just over three years.
While not included in double demerits, police reminded drivers that drink-driving was also a concern and that they would be keeping a close eye on the roads.
Recognising the recent 40th anniversary of random breath testing, Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said that drivers had a responsibility to others.
"Not only does a driver have to obey the law, they must also realise that they are in a social contract with other road users to travel our shared roads safely," Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway also emphasised drink-driving as a worry this holiday season.
He noted the high number of incidents in western NSW - with 34 fatal crashes involving alcohol in the last three years and another 79 resulting in hospitalisation.
"No one wants to lose a loved one this Christmas period which is why I am telling people to think about others on the road and not do something stupid like drinking and driving," Mr Farraway said.
