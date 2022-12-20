The Area News

Griffith Library's summer reading challenge offers weekly prizes

By Sharmaine Delgado
December 21 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCAL LEADER: Summer reading challenge offers weekly prizes

The annual Summer Reading Challenge is back at Griffith City Library! The challenge began on December 19 and finishes on Sunday January, 29.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.