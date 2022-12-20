A major Riverina highway has finally reopened just in time for Christmas after enormous emergency repairs.
The Newell Highway between West Wyalong and Forbes is once again open to traffic in both directions, after the recent riverine floods left a section underwater for a significant period.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said there had been a massive effort from Transport for NSW crews to open the highway before Christmas.
"The Newell Highway is a key regional route for residents, tourists and especially freight operators and we appreciate just how difficult this extended closure has been for many people," Mr Farraway said.
"This is a short-term solution to open the road before Christmas. Extensive work will be required on this section of the corridor for a number of months, with crews also continuing work right up to Christmas."
Works included patching potholes and rebuilding entire sections of road, with speed restrictions still being enforced along about 30 kilometres of the highway.
Bland Shire Council general manager Grant Baker said in some sections, crews built levees on either side of the road to keep residual water at bay.
He said the highway reopening was "critical" for freight, travellers, and local businesses.
"We are one of those locations where everybody wants to stop," he said.
"Whether it's simply to go to the roadhouse to get a feed and refuel the truck, or it's for those who have got caravans and want to stop overnight. All of it is good for local business."
More than 10,500 tonnes of asphalt has been used so far to fix this section of the Newell Highway, with 200 additional workers and even more machinery brought to the area to assist with the road works.
"Special thanks also to all of our council partners who have maintained the detour routes during the closure, particularly thanks to Forbes, Weddin and Bland councils for their support on the state network," Mr Farraway said.
"And of course, the most important message for all motorists is to drive to the conditions and allow extra travel time - at least 20 minutes - between Forbes and West Wyalong."
The stretch of highway was one of several arterial roads in the Riverina to be closed due to flooding.
Road works will continue in various places along the highway, as crews attempt to fix some 10,000 kilometres across the state's road network estimated to have been damaged by the floods.
There are still 40km/h and 60km/h sections along the highway between Forbes and West Wyalong.
Visit livetraffic.com.au for the latest road updates.
