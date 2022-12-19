There was an upset in the final Griffith Touch round before the Christmas break.
Heading into the final round, Snow's Excavation would have been hoping to continue their good run of form in recent weeks when they took on the young Black Line Swim School side.
It was the young Black Line side who were able to come away with an 8-4 win over the Snows side, which is a nice early Christmas present with their second win of the season.
Meanwhile, Luna Wild bounced back from a last-second defeat last week with an 8-6 win over the first-placed Heart Racers.
The victory for Luna Wild sees the side close the gap to the top of the table side to just two points and sees them leapfrog Snow's Excavations into second place, which sets up a tantalising clash when the competition resumes after the festive period.
In the final game, the Gem Girls came away with an 8-4 win over Physifiness, which closed their gap to the top four to three points.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
