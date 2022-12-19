Last Wednesday a small field of ten ladies played a Maximum Stroke Event.
Congratulations to Kathy King who played to her handicap and recorded an excellent score of 73 nett and won the day. Two shots back was runner up Elizabeth Graham.
The competition on Saturday was a Stableford competition and there were sufficient numbers for two divisions.
RELATED
Division One (0-26) winner was Dorian Radue with a neat and tidy score of 36 points. The runner up was Cherie Eade who scored 35 points.
Congratulations to Eleonore Boucard who had a wonderful day on the course coming in with a terrific score of 42 points which was the best score of the day and won Division Two (27-54). Elaine Dal Bon was the runner up with a credible score of 39 points.
Stableford competitions are set down for today and on Saturday. As this is my last Report for 2022, I would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy, Healthy and Safe New Year. Good golfing in 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.