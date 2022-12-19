A local woman has raised almost $4000 for the Cancer Council through the Longest Day challenge.
The Longest Day challenge tasks keen golfers to play either 18, 36 or 72 holes to raise money for the not-for-profit organisation to focus on skin cancer research and support services.
With two of every three Australians being diagnosed with skin cancer by the age of 70, the group is urgently needing more support and funding. The Longest Day challenge has been running since 2013, raising almost $5.5 million.
Ellen McMaster took up the challenge on December 12 - determined to play the full 72 holes in one day in order to raise funds for cancer research, prevention and support.
Ms McMaster and Kelly Tyson hit the course before 6am, despite the rain - planning on getting an early start in order to finish early (aided by a golf cart after the first nine holes.)
Ms Tyson, Stephen Crowe, Brad Coombe and Bruce McMaster provided much-needed moral support throughout the long day - with the final putt made almost 11 hours later at 4.30pm after 436 total strokes.
Ms McMaster said that it was 'high fives and smiles all round.'
"It sure was a good way to practice ...and a challenge of endurance. And a huge thank you to the Griffith Golf Club, Brad and the Griffith Ladies Golfers for your support on the day," she added.
The dedicated group raised $3819 in total for the Cancer Council.
While the effort will continue all the way to January 31 - giving plenty of time for more golfers to take up the challenge over the new year, the Cancer Council had raised over two million dollars at the last count with 217 clubs participating and almost 4000 players.
