Cyril Ben Green was sentenced to nine months jail after being convicted of two counts of driving while disqualified

Updated December 20 2022 - 4:43pm, first published 10:00am
Disqualified driver sentenced to jail

A disqualified driver caught behind the wheel twice in two months by police has been sent to jail.

