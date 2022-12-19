Disqualified driver sentenced to jail

A disqualified driver caught behind the wheel twice in two months by police has been sent to jail.
Cyril Ben Green, 43, faced Griffith Local Court on December 14 for two charges of driving while disqualified, custody of a knife in a public place and possessing a prohibited drug.
According to documents tendered to the court, Green was stopped at a stationary roadside breath test setup by police on Benerembah Street at 12.25pm on September 1.
While the test produced a negative result, he told police he left his licence at home and that he was dropping the car off for a friend to use.
A record check by police showed Green is disqualified from driving until 2042.
Later on October 31 at 11.15am, police patrolling around Noorla Street when they saw a 1999 Hyundai Excel being driven by Green.
The court heard they stopped him on Goondooloo Street, where Green told officers he had no licence. Green was asked to step out of the car and to empty his pockets, removing a small box with cannabis inside.
As officers searched the car they found a 40 centimetre knife in the footwell behind the driver's seat and an eight centimetre knife in the glovebox.
Green's legal representative William Glowrey told the court that Green had pled guilty at the first opportunity.
Mr Glowrey argued in the first instance there was no aggravating factor when police stopped Green at a stationary breath test site as he was trying to dispose of the car as he couldn't drive.
He said Green was completing his community service obligations.
Magistrate Trevor Khan said an aggravating factor was that Green was on an intensive corrections order at the time for a different offence.
"The basic condition is to be of good behaviour. He's been given a chance and he's blown it," Mr Khan said.
Mr Khan said Green had been put on notice that he was not to drive a car when he was stopped in September.
In sentencing Green, Mr Khan accepted the early pleas of guilty which brought a discount but there were also other matters of driving while disqualified on his record.
"A further aggravating factor is the repeated refusal to recognise your obligations under motor traffic legislation," Mr Khan said.
He said in Green's sentencing assessment report there was no sign of insight, or understanding of his obligation to the community.
For the two charges of driving while disqualified, Green was given an aggregate sentence of nine months in jail, with a non-parole period of six months.
The charge of possessing a prohibited drug was dismissed under Section 10A and for possessing a knife in a public place he was handed a two-year community corrections order.
