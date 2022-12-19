Marian Catholic College has once again fostered a group of high achievers, with many students achieving ATAR's in the high 90s.
Claudia Torresan, Pria Cerato, Aryellah Dal Broi, Nicholas Sartor, Yingxin Li and Lexi Salvestro are just some of the exceptional students who now turn their attention to future endeavours - to dreams that range from civil engineering to psychology or teaching.
The students were quick to thank their parents and teachers, emphasising the importance of having a strong support group.
"It's half our parents ATAR too," said Claudia Torresan.
"At home, they got us out of the mentality out of school and kept us grounded - reminded us that there's more to life than just school," added Miss Salvestro.
Acting principal Lora Segrave said that she proud of all of the school's students, but that she was especially proud of the students who weren't naturally gifted but had grown through their own hard work.
"They're a fantastic group of young adults ... they're a really deserving group of young people who have all tried really hard to achieve their individual desires in year 12," she said.
"They all worked steadily towards their own dreams so we're really pleased with how it all played out for them."
Pria Cerato and and Nicholas Sartor said that they would be taking gap years - a highlight for many high school graduates, but Miss Cerato said that she would rather get straight into university.
She's taking a gap year in order to be eligible for full Centrelink support when she enters university, the 'independent' requirements prohibiting her from eligibility at present.
Miss Salvestro and Miss Dal Broi promised that after uni, they would return to town as part of a scholarship requirement from the Wagga Diocese - they need to teach in the diocese for at least three years.
Meanwhile, Miss Li said that a return was unlikely due to her goals of civil engineering - following the work will likely lead to Canberra or another capital city.
The group gave some sage advice to the next crop of students entering their final year.
"Getting a 90+ ATAR, if that's your goal, it doesn't need to be as intense as you think it is. We've maintained social lives, and played sports - maintained a balance," said Mr Sartor.
"Don't neglect the other parts of yourself that you're going to need," said Miss Salvestro.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
