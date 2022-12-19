A century to Travers Pickmere has helped Exies Eagles take top spot in GDCA second grade heading into the festive break.
The Eagles took on Coro at Griffith High and won the toss, looking to make an immediate impact. While Viswa Ravi (11) departed with the score on 37, Pickmere and Don Jayasuriya set the Eagles up for a strong total.
They put on 70 for the second wicket, with Pickmere doing the majority of the scoring, and even after Jayasuriya (25), the score kept ticking over.
Pickmere (120) eventually fell and, with contributions from Fletcher Robertson (16*) and Gavin Wood (24), helped the Eagles set 216.
It was a struggle at the top for Coro, but Yash More (44) and Karamveer Brar (64) gave their side a chance of chasing down the total.
Ryan Bock (3/24) and Jasmeen Patel (2/35) helped limit the Cougars to 185 when they were bowled out.
Meanwhile, Coleambally was able to keep pace with the Eagles after coming away with a commanding win over Leagues. Luke Roberts (22) and Neil Burke (24) laid the foundation before Cooper Smith (31) and Rohan Lacey (38*) were able late runs as they set Leagues a target of 165.
In response, the Panthers innings never really got started. Vince Hellier (31*) carried the bat for Leagues, but Deep Patel (14) was the only over Panther to break double digits.
Cooper Smith (4/6) was the pick of the bowlers for the Nomads as they restricted Leagues to just 68.
In the final game, Exies Diggers were able to come away with an eight-wicket win over Hanwood.
Mark Brown (1/16) and Daniel Dossetor (2/22) did the early damage before Luke Catanzariti (89), and Micheal Crostato (37) led a fightback. Cameron Ingram (3/15) limited the damage from the Wanderers middle order as Hanwood reached the end of their 40 overs on 8/151.
An early run out put Diggers on the back foot, and when Mark Favell (21) was knocked over by Gulfam Ahmed (1/17), Hanwood would have hoped to build on their momentum.
Dean (53*) and Mathew Crack (66*) were able to guide their side out of any danger to see Diggers pick up an eight-wicket win.
