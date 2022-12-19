The Area News

Exies Eagles, Coleambally Nomads and Exies Diggers take GDCA second grade victories

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated December 19 2022 - 1:29pm, first published 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A century to Travers Pickmere has helped Exies Eagles take top spot in GDCA second grade heading into the festive break.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.