Last Saturday's event at the Griffith Golf Club was a single stableford with 71 players on a course having plenty of run.
Justin Robertson 38 points won A Grade though he missed on the first he carded 22 points out, nailing birdies on the 5th and 9th then added another on the 15th. Runner-up Warren Bock 37 points carded birdies on the 6th, 14th and 15th. on a countback over Tony McBride and Max Turner.
Jeff Wiscombe 38 points won B Grade, nailing a birdie on the 15th. John Gale 36 points second, draining a birdie on the 5th.
Nathan Lewis 41 points best in C Grade, 20 points out and 21 home, carding seven pars, over Graeme Trevett 39 points, 19 out and 20 in with seven three pointers.
Graeme Hartnett won the 4th. pin, Mike Coleman 7th, Bryan Salvestro 8th, Blake Millis 11th, Wayne Bottcher 15th, Trent Anderson 16th.
Vouchers went to 35 points.
Another single stableford with 42 players on Sunday.
Ryan Harrison 37 points won A Grade, ahead of Alf Franchi 36 points on a countback over Llisoni Koroi 36 points.
Days best score to B Grade winner James Wythes 42 points, David Flood 37 points runner-up.
Ryan Minato equal best score, 42 points won C Grade, Paul Smith 39 points second.
Pins David Flood 8th, Darren Forrester 11th, Llisoni Koroi 15th.
Vouchers to 34 points.
The Rod McNabb Mobil Summer 5's also for 2022 came to a conclusion last Friday, and with the Presentation postponed for the January to March because of COVID was held with the October to December one was held last Sunday.
Winning teams - January to March Div.1-MI5. Div.2. Weapons of Grass. Div.3-The Far Cups, Div.4- 3 Cherries. Div.5- The Defectives, Div.6-Gimmes.
The second stage will commence early in the New Year.
Looking to give a golfer a Christmas present? The Pro Shop has gift vouchers for sale for amounts to giver's choice.
The only day the Club will be closed is Christmas Day, though the course will be open for social play.
Back at the 19th and the Club Board wishes all its readers and golfers a merry and safe family Christmas and a safe New Year full pars and birdies.
All events over the Christmas period are single stablefords including Boxing Day.
The veterans played the Xmas event last Thursday, a medley single stableford with 51 players.
Gerry Cox 37 points won A Grade from Tony McBride 36 points.
Don Coleman 39 points best in B Grade over John Cafe 37 points.
Kevin Dodds 40 points won C Grade ahead of Phil Hancock 33 points.
Pins to 4th Brian Savage, 7th Alf Franchi, 8th Steve Matherson, 11th
Lynn Hedditch, 15th Gerry Cox, 16th Tony McBride.
Vouchers to 33 points.
The veterans Thursday will continue all thru the holidays.
Results of last Wednesday's stableford.
A Grade- Taolo Toru 40 points, Tuiru Phillip 32 points.
B Grade- Terry Bennett 40 points, Craig Dredge 38 points.
C Grade- Frank Zambon 36 points on a countback Steve Crowe 36 points.
Pins to 7th Jason Magoci, 11th Tuiru Phillip, 15th Taolo Toru.
Vouchers to 32 points.
