The Area News

Griffith Golf Club's Back at the 19th

By John Bortolazzo
Updated December 19 2022 - 4:58pm, first published 12:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last Saturday's event at the Griffith Golf Club was a single stableford with 71 players on a course having plenty of run.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.