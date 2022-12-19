Public urinator caught with pants down

A 22-year-old man has been busted for public urination on Jondaryan Avenue.
Police were patrolling the street at 11.30pm on December 16 when they spotted the man just 50 metres away from public toilets.
Police approached and spoke to the intoxicated man, who was unable to offer a reason for not using the public toilets. He was issued with a fine for 'offensive conduct.'
A 36-year-old woman was arrested on December 18 for driving while on methamphetamines after a random breath test.
Police pulled over a white Holden Commodore on Kidman Way just before 3am for the random breath test. While the breath test produced a negative result, a drug test showed a positive reading.
The woman was arrested and taken to Griffith Police Station for a second test - which after showing traces of methamphetamine use, has been sent to a forensic and analytical service for test.
The woman was banned from driving for 24 hours.
Meanwhile, also on December 18, police stopped a 28-year-old man from Hanwood on Benerembah Street for a roadside breath test The man recorded a positive result of 0.132.
He was charged with a mid-range PCA and will appear in Griffith Local Court at a later date. His licence has also been suspended.
