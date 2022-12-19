The Area News

Police caught an intoxicated man relieving himself just 50 metres away from public toilets

Updated December 19 2022 - 4:57pm, first published 11:00am
Public urinator caught with pants down

A 22-year-old man has been busted for public urination on Jondaryan Avenue.

