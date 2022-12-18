Time to reflect as odometer ticks over once again

Monday - and there's just six sleeps until Christmas Day.
It's been a long year and Christmas has snuck up while we've all been frantically busy.
If you find yourself with a few spare minutes sometimes its worth reflecting on the past 12 months and how quickly things have changed from last year.
So many 'normals' have returned from the Christmas Carols earlier this month, to the salami festival and the Biggest Lap.
What some feared to be the 'new normal' in 2020 and 2021 has ended. It's a reminder that change is always constant and things will always change.
It has been delightful to see people return to attending community events again and we hope to see them return bigger and better next year.
To the people who've supported us through the year, and those who have given their time to help, we say thank you.
Friday's printed edition of The Area News will be the last for 2022. Our first edition for 2023, will be published for January 9.
Many of our staff will be enjoying a well-earned break but even so we'll continue to publish news at www.areanews.com.au as 2022 comes to an end properly.
We're looking forward to what 2023 brings us all. Merry Christmas and a happy new year.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
