The Saints have shown why they are a front-runner in the under 10s junior futsal competition at RC Sports as they head into Christmas off the back of a big win.
It was a back-and-forth opening, the Saints were able to find their stride against Superstars.
Joseph Musitano scored three goals in the first half to help his side head into the halftime break with a 6-0 lead.
The keeping of Superstars' Ava Gugliemino kept the scoring to a minimum in the early stages of the second half, but once The Saints found the back of the net, the floodgates opened.
Sophia Agresta, Alex Catanzariti and James Armanini were able to score second-half hat-tricks, while Musitano and Tommy Schirippa scored twice.
The Superstars didn't go home empty-handed with Pippa Carusi finding the back of the net as The Saints came away with a 20-1 victory.
Ellistricity maintained their spot at the top of the ladder heading into the break with a 5-3 win over Newblood.
