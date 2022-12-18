In a high-scoring affair at Exies No 2, it was the Leagues Panthers who were able to secure the points against Coro Cougars and head into Christmas on top.
After the Panthers won the toss and elected to bat, they were on the back foot early as Jake Rand (1/38) was able to pick up the wicket of Matt Keenan (0).
That didn't set the tone for the innings, however, as Reece Matheson joined Michael Cudmore out in the middle, and the pair were able to build a strong partnership.
It would be a long time between drinks for the Cougars as Matheson was able to bring up his half-century and put on a 121-run partnership with Cudmore before Matheson (79) departed when he was caught by Ben Signor off the bowling of Tim Rand (1/32).
The Panthers were sitting on 2/130 after 32.2 overs, and the wicket of Matheson didn't swing the momentum as Leagues captain Jimmy Binks maintained the momentum.
Cudmore (68*) was able to bring up his maiden half century as he and Binks (34*) put on a 60-run partnership which saw the Panthers finish their 40 overs on 2/190.
The Cougars would have been hoping their openers in Tim, and Jake Rand, would be able to make a solid start, and they were able to do just that. The pair were able to see off the opening bowlers and put on 56 for the first wicket before Binks had Jake Rand (36) out caught by Noah Gaske.
On a deck that was being shown to be perfect for batting the Cougars pressed on despite the wicket, with Ben Signor joining Tim Rand in the middle.
Another strong start for the Cougars saw the second wicket stand put on 51 runs before Signor was trapped in front by Gaske (1/32) and Coro found themselves on 2/107 after 28 overs.
With 12 overs remaining, the Cougars needed 83 runs when Mathew Axtill joined Rand out in the middle, and they looked to be setting their side up well.
In the next nine overs, Rand and Axtill put on 48 runs before Keenan (1/28) struck to remove Axtill (27) this Coro requiring 26 runs off the final 2.3 overs.
Despite the best efforts of Rand (77*), who, like Cudmore, carried his bat, and Matt Signor (4*), the Cougars reached the end of their 40 overs on 3/185 to see Leagues hold on to take a five-run victory.
