A stellar spell of bowling from Ahmed Bilal has helped Exies Eagles head into the festive period with a victory over Exies Diggers at Graham McGann Oval.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Diggers were able to make a strong start at the top of the order, with Liam Greenaway and Kyle Pete putting on 41 runs for the first wicket.
In his second over Ali Mehdi was able to make a breakthrough with the wicket of Pete (19), which started a bit of a stumble from the Diggers side.
Ben Fattore (5) was run out by Arshdeep Singh, while Meli Ranitu (0) was caught off the bowling of Mason Ashcroft.
A guest appearance from Theo Valeri helped the Diggers get back on target with a strong partnership with Greenaway.
The fourth-wicket stand got Diggers to 90 before Bilal picked up Valeri (33), which signalled the beginning of the end for the Diggers side.
Bilal followed that up with the wicket of Greenaway (42) soon after before ripping through the lower order of the Diggers to see them bowled out for 125.
After seeing off the first five overs while putting on 10 runs, Diggers captain Ash Verhagen was able to pick up two wickets in the space of three deliveries as Bryce Rogers (1), and Phil Burge (0) departed.
Jimmy Mann and Craig Burge attempted to get their side out of a tricky position and were able to add 21 before Mann (9) fell to the bowling of Verhagen (4/13), who followed that up an over later with the dismissal of Singh (2) to see the Eagles sitting on 4/35 off 16 overs.
The tight bowling from the Diggers helped to restrict 4/43 with Craig Burge, and Eagles captain Connor Bock at the crease heading into drinks.
RELATED
The end of Verhagen's tight 10-over spell helped the Eagles able to push their scoring on as they looked to chase down the remaining 91 runs for victory.
The fifth-wicket pairing was looking comfortable as they put on 58 runs in the next 10 overs and saw the Eagles push past the 100-mark, meaning they required just 23 runs in 60 balls.
The pair looked set to steer their side to victory before Valeri (1/11) claimed the wicket of Bock (34) with the score on 118.
It proved to be little more than a bump in the road as Craig Burge (43*) and Zac Dart (0*) were able to get their side over the line with six overs remaining.
The 10 points picked up by the Eagles with their third win of the season sees them jump into the top four as the competition breaks for two weeks over the festive period.
The Eagles have a further week off with the bye in the first round back while Diggers take on Leagues.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.