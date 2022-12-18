$200,000 for Yenda housing masterplan

Yenda will see a little over $200,000 come to town to assist in developing new housing and growing the village out.
The NSW Government has put up $3.9 million to go towards addressing the housing crisis in regional towns, spread across 19 councils - with Griffith City Council receiving $204,891 to go towards a master plan for Yenda.
Meanwhile, Hay Shire Council will receive $103,000 for their housing facilitation project.
Executive Director of Housing Supply and Infrastructure Monica Gibson said that the funding would help create 'affordable, diverse and resilient' housing.
"This important funding will support tens of thousands of new homes across the state, which will help put downward pressure on housing prices, make home ownership a reality for more people and get more roofs over people's heads," she said.
Ms Gibson added that the fund was part of a response to the recent Regional Housing Taskforce and their recommendations - emphasising a need to eliminate barriers to housing development and ensure that new developments could be approved quickly.
"We're also providing funding and resources for regional councils to help them move a backlog of planning proposals and development applications through our 'Unblocking Homes; program, which will fast-track the delivery of tens of thousands of homes currently stuck in the system."
As part of the grant conditions, the master plan must begin by January 31 2023 - and the project must be completed within one year.
The state government emphasised that further rounds would be following the initial grants in the following months however each council will only be eligible for one project per round of funding - and a project can only receive funding once, meaning the Yenda master plan will not receive more funding under the program.
