Griffith City Council has been awarded 200,000 dollars to put towards addressing the housing crisis

Updated December 18 2022 - 2:42pm, first published 12:00pm
$200,000 for Yenda housing masterplan

Yenda will see a little over $200,000 come to town to assist in developing new housing and growing the village out.

