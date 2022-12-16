Deniliquin set for big leap out of recess and into first grade

Deniliquin are set to move out of recess and step up to play in the Southern Inland first grade competition for the first time in decades.
The Drovers did not take part in Southern Inland at all this year due to a lack of numbers but have elected to take a big step forward and submit a side for first grade in 2023.
They missed out on a finals place in the 2021 and 2020 seasons after moving up into second grade but are confident they can step up to the mark.
Southern Inland rugby manager Jack Heffernan revealed their inclusion in first grade when the draw was released this week.
The club is confident they have the numbers, and the quality, to fulfil their place in first grade.
"They have a couple of businesses that have new employees with pretty handy rugby CVs," Heffernan said.
"We've asked the question a few times but they have been confident every time and are comfortable playing in first grade."
In a bid to eliminate a plethora of byes which featured in the 2022 draw, which was only added to when Leeton withdrew from first grade midway through the season, the Drovers and Phantoms are treated as one entity in the draw.
They will play their away games against the one club while for home games travelling clubs will be forced to split with first grade heading to Deniliquin and second grade and women's games being played at Leeton.
A similar scenario is in place with Tumut and Hay with the Cutters shifting to third grade.
"We didn't want to have the situation we found ourselves in this year with the number of byes," Heffernan said.
"Having to split twice throughout the year was the lesser of two evils."
Deniliquin will tackle Waratahs at Conolly Rugby Complex in the first round of the season on April 15.
Ag College's first grade will then head to Rotary Park in round two.
The new draw, which is a 14-round home and away season, only has one general bye for the June long weekend.
With round one following on from Easter it means an early finish to the season with the grand final to be played on August 12.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
