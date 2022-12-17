PET OF THE WEEK: Bella the kitten loves bulk cuddles

Stunning Bella is ready to adopt now and council's rehoming officer thinks she is the most beautiful cat she has ever met.
She is only a kitten herself, around five-to-six months old, and is a purring machine who loves belly rubs and wants to be on your lap all day getting bulk cuddles.
Bella is not only beautiful to look at but is well behaved, quiet, cuddly, and very clean.
She enjoys strutting herself around the cattery showing off, chasing her favourite toys around the floor or tossing her toy mouse in the air and carrying it around like a puppy.
She will adapt to a range of homes as she is an outgoing cat who just loves people and adventures. She has shown positive interest with the other cats at the pound and could very likely easily co-exist with other friendly, desexed cats.
Bella would love to find her new home this week so she doesn't have to spend Christmas in the pound. If you would like to make an appointment for a meet and greet with beautiful Bella, please give council a call on 1300 176 077.
Adoption of animals from Griffith Pound and Rehoming Centre includes desexing, first vaccination, microchipping and NSW lifetime registration. Female Cat adoption fee is $267.
If you are looking for a cat or dog to join your family, please consider giving a home to an animal in need. Check out the Friends of Griffith Pound Facebook page for more details.
