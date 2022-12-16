The Area News

Club owners in Griffith have expressed disappointment at a lack of consultation from Helen Dalton

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated December 16 2022 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
Exies manager Garry Tucker said that he was disappointed in a lack of consultation from Helen Dalton. Photos by Kenji Sato (left) and Cai Holroyd (right)

Member for Murray Helen Dalton has accused ClubsNSW of 'targeting' her after a campaign on gambling reform sparked a response from the peak body.

Journalist

Journalist

