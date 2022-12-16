Member for Murray Helen Dalton has accused ClubsNSW of 'targeting' her after a campaign on gambling reform sparked a response from the peak body.
Mrs Dalton has spoken out about gambling in NSW and urged reform, highlighting the cashless gaming card as an option
She has since found herself at the centrepiece of a campaign from ClubsNSW against the proposal.
"There were plenty of other MP's at that forum, but they are making an example of me," she said.
"I think what's happened is they've decided they're going to make an example of me even though a lot of others have said they want to look at and reform gambling."
Club representatives have said the campaign was not an attack, but expressed disappointment in a lack of consultation before Mrs Dalton's announcement.
Garry Tucker, the general manager of the Griffith Exies, said that they weren't opposed to reform but that it 'had to be done the right way.'
Our community sporting and charity support will go for us to survive- Garry Tucker
"We haven't said no, or that we're not doing it. Just proper investigation, you follow the right path and then you don't fail ... it's not a direct attack on Helen, we're just disappointed that she didn't consult with us."
Mr Tucker added instituting gambling reform without consultation would prohibit clubs from being able to provide community support and would even drive smaller clubs out of business.
He estimated Exies' poker machines provided around 50 per cent of the club's operating revenue, but it varied from year to year. He said by cutting that by the amount estimated by ClubsNSW would take away their ability to support the community.
"It will impact us significantly. Our community sporting and charity support will go for us to survive. We wouldn't be able to afford that with the drop in trade that we'd get."
For her part, Mrs Dalton said that she was not against gambling and gaming, but wanted to see it reigned in.
"I think the big take-home message is that gambling in NSW has been normalised, the poker machines are just one part of that. The gambling advertising is out of control," she explained.
"It's up for discussion ... maybe we could look at reduced operating hours, maybe we've got to reduce poker machine numbers. A conversation needs to be had."
Mr Tucker said that while open to reform, the cashless cards in particular had been proven to fail.
"These cashless cards have been trialled in Norway and Canada, and both failed. Everyone just shifted to online."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
