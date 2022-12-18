Students at Griffith's Country University Centre capped off their year with a graduation.
The 12 students included undergraduates and postgraduates in subjects including education, nursing, engineering and psychological science.
The graduates received their certificates during a ceremony attended by Country University Centre Western Riverina chairman David Martin and Member for Farrer Sussan Ley.
"We know that graduate students may not have completed their tertiary journey if the centre and support did not exist," Mr Martin said.
"To this end, our region is improved through the deepening and broadening of knowledge and engagement with higher education."
Luke Woodward, who completed a Bachelor of Arts in Italian studies and German, spoke of the importance of students celebrating their achievements. Mr Woodward reflected on the dedication required to complete studies as a regional online student and how academic support can change the landscape.
Criminology graduate, Charlotte Baxter spoke of her experience commencing a degree during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ms Baxter returned home during the first Victorian lockdown, completing her degree online with the support of family and the CUC staff.
"The centre currently has 162 registered students from across 23 universities," Mr Martin said.
"It has become a thriving hub for regional and placement students who receive critical wrap-around support. In turn this has been seen to decrease attrition rates through building a dedicated learning community.
"The CUC network is about equitable access to higher education with an end result of growing our own workforce while encouraging diversity of student choice in courses of study."
