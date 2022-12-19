The Area News
Court

Brock McDuff convicted on two counts of driving with an illicit substance present in his system

By The Area News
Updated December 19 2022 - 4:52pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver off road for seven months following conviction

A man found driving twice in one month with an illicit substance in his blood will spend seven months off the road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.