A partnership between Hampers of Hope and Country Hope raised around 5000 dollars for the groups

Updated December 16 2022 - 5:08pm, first published 12:30pm
Kim Mecham from Hampers of Hope and Bev Devery from Country Hope partnered on an end of year fundraiser. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Griffith's charities are wrapping up for the year, trying to get on top of things ahead of a break during the holidays.- but Country Hope is putting the call out for volunteers in the new year.

