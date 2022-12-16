Griffith's charities are wrapping up for the year, trying to get on top of things ahead of a break during the holidays.- but Country Hope is putting the call out for volunteers in the new year.
Country Hope and Hampers of Hope met on December 16 to draw and announce the winners of their recent fundraising raffle - thanks in part to some generous donors who contributed prizes.
Taking home the first prize, a handcrafted rocking-horse is Rebecca Hubbard while second place went to a ticket for 'Maureen' with no surname provided.
Bev Devery, who runs Country Hope Griffith, thanked Nick Porter in particular for his donation of the rocking-horse while Kim Mecham from Meals on Wheels added Good360 for their donation of toys as a second prize.
The two groups made approximately $5000 through the raffle, however a final count is yet to be done.
Ms Mecham said that they would be packing down for the Christmas holidays soon before returning on January 3.
"We've had a very busy year for Meals on Wheels and Hampers of Hope... it's good to be busy," she said.
She added that the demand had correlated with a rising cost-of-living, as well as a traditional Christmas spike.
"The hampers are definitely increasing, we're getting a lot of one-off requests for hampers."
Ms Devery said that their main goal for the next year would be to drum up further volunteers - as she is currently the only worker for the Griffith branch.
"There's always a need, but the Griffith community are extremely generous. They're wonderful with everything we do," she said.
"[This money] will help a lot of families with the essentials, just utilities and things like that that are going up in price," she added.
Country Hope has done less on the fundraising side of things this year, in part due to low staffing.
"We've been quiet on the fundraising side, but very busy. We've got some new families and things like that," she said.
Ms Devery said that anyone keen on contributing some of their time in the new year could contact her at 0400 638 306.
The two said they would definitely be open to partnering in fundraising opportunities again in the future.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith.
