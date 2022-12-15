Member for Murray Helen Dalton has said that the writing was on the wall for months foreshadowing recent remarks from Shooters, Fishers and Farmers leader Robert Borsak.
In parliament on September 21, Mr Borsak said that former party member Helen Dalton should be "clocked," and following his refusal to apologise for the remark, many of his most prominent party members have resigned from the party.
Barwon MP Roy Butler and Orange MP Philip Donato have both left the party, leaving no party representatives in the lower house at all.
Mrs Dalton herself left the party in March, and described the events leading up to it as inevitable.
She described Mr Borsak as 'autocratic' and said he was an 'unusual character from a bygone age.'
"We were headed on a collision course ... I had to go," she said.
READ MORE
"I felt the need to get out of the party because it wasn't going to work. I wasn't going to just sit in the back stalls and not represent the Murray, or do as I was told without discussion."
"I'm certainly pleased to be well out of there."
She added that Mr Dinato and Mr Butler had privately taken her side in a number of arguments, but had failed to speak in support of her.
While unsympathetic to Mr Borsak himself, Mrs Dalton said that it was sad for NSW to lose a party focused on regional NSW.
"The party is in tatters. Robert should have stood down and the party would have recovered but as it is now, I doubt Robert will ... all he had to do was apologise and he wouldn't do that," she said.
"There's a need to have a good rural party in NSW, and that has been lost. The opportunity has been lost."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.