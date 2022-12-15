Members from three generations of Uncle Stan Grant Senior's family have graduated from a university course in Wiradjuri language he helped design.
Dr Grant's niece Aunty Maria Williams and granddaughter Lowanna Grant were among five family members who graduated from Charles Sturt University with a graduate certificate in Wiradjuri Language, Culture and Heritage on Wednesday.
"I am very proud, it's been a wonderful day," he said.
"[Language] is the centre of your existence, language is who you are, it's who we all are."
Ms Williams said it was a significant day for the family.
"It took 26 years for Uncle Stan and Dr John Rudder to redevelop the language," she said.
"Today, he's seen his daughter, granddaughter, myself as his niece, my daughter, his great niece, and my granddaughter, his great-great niece."
Granddaughter Lowena Grant studying the course was important for her because it was Dr Grant's way of "passing on the legacy".
"Having Pop here today was really special. To have him here to see me graduate and he was really proud, so it was awesome," she said.
"He's taught us our whole lives but to actually do the course that he helped set up as part of the university, it was a really special thing."
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
