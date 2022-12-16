Weekend nightlife
JRVU will start your weekend off on Friday at the Sporties Club from 7pm. Duble is on the stage at Griffith Exies from 7.30pm on Saturday. Trouser Pants will perform at the Coro Club from 8pm on Saturday.
Get active on Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval
Whether it's walking by yourself, with your family or the dog, Griffith parkrun is a relaxed way of getting out and about on a Saturday morning. The free event starts from 8am on Saturday at Ted Scobie Oval. Running is not required.
Fresh food, crafts and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
19 finalists in jewellery award featured
An exhibition to celebrate three decades of the National Contemporary Jewellery Award has opened at the Griffith Regional Art Gallery. The Award was established by the gallery in 1992 and is one of its flagship exhibitions. The exhibition features the work of finalists in the national award. The exhibition will close on December 18.
Shopping centre opens for artisan and homemade
Market Day at Griffith Central opens its doors for local home-based businesses in the city. From produce to products, it's all there from 9am on Saturday.
Exhibition of locally-made art
Beauty can be found in small, well-crafted objects and this exhibition at the Griffith Regional Art Gallery highlights some of the best.
