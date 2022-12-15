Alcohol banned overnight across city parks

Alcohol will be banned in Griffith's parks between 8pm and 8am every night, after council definitively voted to change the times.
While most parks within the CBD ban alcohol outright, Tedd Scobie Oval, Griffith Community Gardens, City Park, Yenda Memorial Park, IOOF Park, Willow Park, Venetian Park, Beilby Park, Kookora Park and Yarrabee Reserve banned alcohol only between the hours of 10pm and 6am.
Council is now also proposing installation of CCTV in Willow Park as a further measure to manage illicit or anti-social behaviour.
Following a lengthy public exhibition process, the parks will now formally be alcohol-free for 12 hours overnight - effective from December 14 2022 to February 12 2025.
Councillors noted that for specific events, organisers could apply for a special exemption and alcohol license to address concerns surrounding concerts or events at the City Park stage.
Griffith police said that they would "support the alcohol prohibited areas council choose to impose and will monitor them and take action to enforce them where appropriate."
