Alcohol banned overnight across city parks

Alcohol consumption will be formally banned across city parks between 8pm and 8am

Updated December 15 2022 - 1:34pm, first published 1:00pm
Alcohol will be banned in Griffith's parks between 8pm and 8am every night, after council definitively voted to change the times.

