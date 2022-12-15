The Area News

A motion to reject hiring consultants for the cultural precinct masterplan was shot down in council chambers

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated December 15 2022 - 4:23pm, first published 12:00pm
Gallery consultants confirmed for February visit

A rescission motion to go back on hiring Conrad Gargett to create a masterplan for the upcoming cultural precinct was shot down in council's chambers on December 13.

