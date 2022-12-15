Gallery consultants confirmed for February visit

A rescission motion to go back on hiring Conrad Gargett to create a masterplan for the upcoming cultural precinct was shot down in council's chambers on December 13.
Councillors Dino Zappacosta, Anne Napoli and Manjt Lally signed a rescission motion, rejecting the expense of $135,000 to hire the consultants - however with a contract already in motion, it proved legally contentious.
While the merit of the consultants has been debated, Ms Ellis argued that hiring external professional help would assist in procuring grant funding in the future as well as pay off by the time of construction.
"To do this project well, we need to consider not just how to house our jewellery collection and future art installations but how art is experienced and expressed in our community ... Ideally, it needs to be a lifestyle destination and one that contributes both culturally and economically to this city."
Ms Ellis said that while she disagreed with Mr Zappacosta's motion, she drew a comparison between the committee's decision and the ones behind the Griffith Regional Theatre many years ago - decisions that Mr Zappacosta supported.
"If it wasn't for him and a small group of residents our theatre wouldn't be the state of the art facility we have today. It is my hope that the same spirit would be the impetus for this cultural precinct masterplan and ultimately a new art gallery."
The next big step for the cultural precinct will involve Conrad Gargett touring Griffith in February and meeting with stakeholders - including community representatives.
"We have a very large list of stakeholders that we will be approaching to be involved in this project. It is imperative that we get a comprehensive understanding of the desires and needs of this community both now and into the future."
At the Griffith Regional Theatre's launch on December 12, Ms Ellis urged the community to engage with the consultants during their visit and promised more information would come out soon regarding the visit.
