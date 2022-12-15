LETTERS: Basin Plan has been political from day one

It beggars belief that those Victorians who re-elected the same "task master" could be so unwise. It would seem they are gluttons for punishment and will rue the day they chose to be so.
However, Matt Guy hardly inspired them, offering them nothing of any real substance to give them cause to choose otherwise.
These people felt it was better to run with the devil they knew than someone unable to convince them otherwise. Let this be a lesson to all of us come the next federal election as we are now observing the same kind of mismanagement of those within its ranks.
Today, governments of all persuasions are more wrapped up in their own presentation of image worldwide than they are representing the people they claim to serve. Our government just signed our nation up to a billion dollar ongoing handout elsewhere whilst they were recently in attendance at the COP gathering.
This money should be spent on our own people, after all charity begins at home first and foremost.
Our nation's people have many ongoing needs that are not being addressed and nothing gives them more cause to feel angry than to see their hard-earned taxes being so generously outlaid elsewhere at their ongoing expense.
The Andrew Government in Victoria has once again been aided and abetted by misguided followers crippling their own state through gross mismanagement of their own affairs and too blind to see the errors of their ways.
I note some of the commentary around recent speeches by the CEO of Murray-Darling Basin Authority Andrew McConville, including strong criticism from Victorian Farmers Federation.
The VFF says an MDBA CEO should be "professional and impartial", though 10 years of the Basin Plan would tell us that, rightly or wrongly, implementing flawed legislation takes precedence over everything else.
From the beginning this has been a political plan, firstly designed to provide environmental credentials for the Howard Government, then delivered to appease a range of concerns from South Australia. It has also been built on timeframes and volumes, not results.
The VFF says Mr McConville's commentary to the Rural Press Club in Victoria "ignored the ongoing impact of the Murray Darling Basin Plan on farming communities". While he acknowledged to the National Press Club that the plan has "come at a cost to our irrigation dependent communities" who have "done the heavy lifting", there is certainly no indication that this 'heavy lifting' should be shared or that other sectors should start doing more. In fact, with references to the shortfall in recovery targets it appears obvious that the opposite is the case.
There is general concern about the MDBA and Federal Government approach to the Basin Plan because it has never been the adaptive plan that was originally promised. There is an unhealthy focus on volumes and timelines, to the detriment of best practice implementation.
Mr McConville tells us "there have been 10 separate inquiries into the Basin Plan by the Australian Parliament". Yet why do so many of them get ignored, including a detailed Senate Inquiry which travelled throughout the Basin and made 32 sensible recommendations which, like others, sit on a shelf gathering dust?
At the Press Club, Mr McConville also bemoaned that we had turned rivers into "little more than pipelines". But why didn't he add that by trying to send massive volumes of water down our most iconic river, the Mighty Murray, we are now turning it into a pipeline with the sole purpose of providing SA with a water supply?
All this adds up to a simple fact: The Basin Plan is not being delivered in the best possible way to protect our environment and our communities.
When this is acknowledged by the MDBA and it recommends remedial actions to governments we can then move forward. At present we have a plan built on politics, with an element of environmental concern and little regard for either intended or unintended consequences.
Let's accept this unequivocal fact so a greater attempt can be made to get it right.
Email your letter to the editor to letters@areanews.com.au, or post it to PO Box 1004, Griffith, NSW, 2680. All letters must be accompanied by a name (for publication) and address (not for publication). Or use the form below...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.