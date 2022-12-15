LETTERS: Basin Plan has been political from day one

The VFF says Mr McConville's commentary to the Rural Press Club in Victoria "ignored the ongoing impact of the Murray Darling Basin Plan on farming communities". While he acknowledged to the National Press Club that the plan has "come at a cost to our irrigation dependent communities" who have "done the heavy lifting", there is certainly no indication that this 'heavy lifting' should be shared or that other sectors should start doing more. In fact, with references to the shortfall in recovery targets it appears obvious that the opposite is the case.