Tirkandi Inaburra invited special guest J-Milla to celebrate the graduation of thirteen young men from the centre

By Cai Holroyd
December 14 2022 - 5:00pm
The latest graduates at Tirkandi Inaburra embracing Uncle Dookie Thorne after a long semester. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Tirkandi Inaburra Cultural and Development Centre celebrated it's latest crop of graduates at a ceremony on December 14 - inviting friends and family out to celebrate the latest term of young men growing more connected to culture.

