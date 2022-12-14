Tirkandi Inaburra Cultural and Development Centre celebrated it's latest crop of graduates at a ceremony on December 14 - inviting friends and family out to celebrate the latest term of young men growing more connected to culture.
Graduating this term are 13 young men, one of the highest turnouts that the centre has produced in recent years.
Teachers and mentors that had worked alongside the boys for the term reflected on and commended the boys for how far they had come since the beginning of their studies - as well as the friendship that had formed between them.
Especially exciting was a performance by Mak Mak Marranungu rapper J-Milla who performed a number of his own compositions before inviting graduates to join him to share a song they had written as a group.
"I'm really proud of you mob, I hope you take something from it and that you pass it on to others," J-Milla said.
These boys have got the chance to be anything and anyone that they want to be- Dookie Thorne
Uncle Dookie Thorne said he was always proud, but that the latest group was a 'special bunch.'
"This one's very special, a music program was introduced last term but this term, the boys got to perform their song for their families and the community. It's the first time they've ever done something like this," he said.
"I think a lot of these boys have got the chance to be anything and anyone that they want to be."
Angus Jefferies, one of the graduates, said that he was proud of all who graduated along with him.
"I'm really excited, I'm very proud of myself and the rest of the boys because we all did so well," he said.
"The best part was probably the footy, when I pumped everyone," he added, but corrected it to include the entire program as a highlight.
His mother Sacha said that she was 'exploding with pride' and only wished that there was an adult counterpart to Tirkandi Inaburra, or an alternative for girls.
