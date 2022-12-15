Man jailed for assaulting hotel manager

A Griffith man who was told to leave a licensed premises and then returned and assaulted a staff member will serve an eight-month jail term in the community.
Siaosi Nai Finau, 38, was charged with common assault, intentionally damaging property, intimidation and failing to leave a licensed premises after being excluded.
Finau was sentenced in Griffith Local Court on December 14.
According to papers tendered to the court, Finau was in the pokie room of a licensed premises on Banna Avenue at 5.20pm on September 30.
The hotel's manager entered the pokie room and observed Finau standing centimetres from a female patron who was telling him to get away from her.
The staff member asked the patron if they were OK and and warned Finau to stop or be asked to leave.
Finau became irate and starting swearing at the staff member, before his was drink was taken off him and was told to leave.
Finau told the staff member to "call police if you want me to leave" before walking around the venue for 20 minutes. He went to the bar and was refused service and exited the venue.
As he walked past the door to the pokie room he kicked the glass, shattering it. He then re-entered the venue.
He walked to the bar and was refused service before taking another patron's drink which was on he bar and resisting attempts by the bartender to take the drink off him.
The manager approached Finau who then swore at him. He attempted to take Finau's drink from him but he grabbed the victim's clothes at the scruff of his neck.
The victim tried to push Finau out of the venue and Finau punched him three times to the underside of his chin.
The victim retaliated and knocked Finau to the ground. He then walked outside, with Finau following him, taking his shirt off and threatening the victim's family before police arrived at the hotel.
Finau's legal representative Olivia Harris told the court it was "serious set of facts" and highlighted her client's early plea of guilty.
Ms Harris said Finau had expressed his remorse to her and was worried about the message it sent to a youth group Finau was a leader of in his community.
"He takes the view that alcohol is a problem and has said he hasn't drunk since the commission of these offences," she said.
Magistrate Trevor Khan said he found Finau's behaviour appalling.
"This is a serious assault, it's an intentional assault," he said.
Mr Khan said the sentencing assessment report showed Finau had little contrition and showed no insight into his actions or why they sent the wrong message to the community.
Mr Khan said the threshold for imprisonment had been crossed and sentenced Finau to a nine month supervised intensive corrections order.
He warned that an intensive corrections order was a term of imprisonment served in the community.
Finau was also fined $500 for each of the charges for a total of $2000, he will serve a 12 month community corrections order and was ordered to abstain from alcohol.
