The Area News
Court

Siaosi Nai Finau was sentenced to an eight-month intensive corrections order after being convicted of four charges

By The Area News
Updated December 15 2022 - 3:49pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man jailed for assaulting hotel manager

A Griffith man who was told to leave a licensed premises and then returned and assaulted a staff member will serve an eight-month jail term in the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.