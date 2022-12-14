A string of new initiatives to incentivise water efficiency and ensure consistent supply has been announced by the NSW Government in Griffith on Wednesday.
Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson came out to Griffith's water treatment plant for a tour, and to announce phase two of the Town Water Risk Reduction Program.
Mr Anderson announced an investment of over $30 million into support for local councils and water utilities - beginning with expanding training for water workers.
"It starts here at the water treatment plant. That package includes making sure that while you've got the infrastructure, you've got the people to run it ... we've got to get more efficient and this is part of it."
"It's about making sure councils have everything they need."
Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens said the expanded skills program will help bring jobs to the regions, while securing critical water services for communities.
"We're going from 200 offered placements in the first phase to over 900 placements per year over the next two years which is an outstanding result," Mr Henskens said.
"It is an incredible investment in our regional workforce, delivering ongoing opportunities to train, upskill and secure quality employment, while ensuring skilled operators remain at the helm of our critical water and sewerage town infrastructure."
In addition to the training partnerships, the new announcement will include a partnership with NSW Health to improve performance of water infrastructure to ensure regional towns in NSW have more reliable and safe water services.
It also promises to accelerate responses to audits and speed up improvements to dam safety and address risks to water quality.
Griffith's deputy mayor Glen Andreazza said that the announcement was welcome.
"We're very pleased with the announcement. Water is a critical part of life - it's something that needs to be available and it's what the public expect," Councillor Andreazza said.
The next stage is planned to roll out across the state over the next two years.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith.
