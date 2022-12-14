The Area News

Minister for Water Kevin Anderson has launched a $30 million program to improve water reliability in NSW

Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson and upcoming candidate for Murray Peta Betts toured the Griffith water treatment plant. Photo by Cai Holroyd

A string of new initiatives to incentivise water efficiency and ensure consistent supply has been announced by the NSW Government in Griffith on Wednesday.

