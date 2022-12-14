After a slow start to the season, Leagues Panthers will be hunting for their third straight win heading into Christmas.
That will be no easy task as they will take on Coro Cougars at Exies No 2 on Saturday afternoon.
After a disappointing defeat in their first completed game of the season, Leagues have turned a corner in recent weeks, with captain Jimmy Binks hoping for more.
"We knew that we had the team to do it, and to go three in a row right before Christmas will be massive for our confidence and make it a little bit easier come the second half of the season," he said.
"We won't die wondering on Saturday and want to come away with the win, but we know that we have a pretty strong team against us."
Last weekend's win was highlighted by the performance of stand-in captain Connor Matheson as well as one of the Panthers' young guns.
"We knew what Connor (Matheson) is capable of, and it was just a case of him getting the confidence and getting the job done, and he has obviously done that," he said.
"Billy Evans with the ball and to help him with the bat at the end of the innings shows that he has matured a fair bit as a cricketer."
The Panthers will be without Connor Matheson this weekend but will welcome Binks back into the side along with Reece Matheson.
The Leagues skipper feels this really shows the depth at the club at the moment.
"I think we are pretty lucky that we are able to fill the void of blokes like Connor, myself, Reece or another top-order batsmen. We have a fair bit of depth," he said.
"It is good when it works like that, but there are times where you do have to make a bit more of an adjustment. We are just lucky that we have a good group, and we are rarely chasing players, which is a great think."
This weekend they will take on a Coro Cougars side who had the bye last weekend, but captain Haydn Pascoe headed to Wagga to play a game with Lake Albert, which saw him score 42 as they were victorious over St Michaels.
Binks knows that runs on the board will be crucial.
"Whoever they do have playing, they also have a fair bit of depth, so we just need a lot of runs on the board to account for Haydn Pascoe and Dean Bennett when they come out to bat," he said.
