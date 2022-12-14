Christmas has come early for the Riverina's wrestling fans with the announcement that one of the biggest promotions in the world will be hosting a show in the city next year.
New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) is Japan's largest and longest running wrestling promotion and will hold their first ever Oceania Cup in Wagga Wagga next year thanks to a $160,000 grant from the NSW Government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund.
NJPW is a well respected organisation and has played a part in the careers of top line performers such as Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), Ric Flair, Mark Calaway (The Undertaker) and Bret Hart.
READ MORE
Duty MLC for Wagga Wes Fang said the event was a massive boost for the city with Wagga set to welcome an influx of visitors for the NJPW Oceania Cup.
"This funding will allow the event to increase visitation to town, support local businesses and boost economic recovery post pandemic and natural disasters," Fang said.
"NJPW will be holding the four-day event which will incorporate fan engagement sessions, appearances from high-profile legend wrestlers, an inclusive event for people with a disability and elite professional wrestlers from all over the world.
"This iconic event will accelerate the local economy by putting Wagga Wagga on the world map and exhibiting it as a great location for future events."
NJPW president Takami Ohbari was excited to bring his company to Wagga with it following on from the launch of their Oceania brand TAMASHII which recently held shows in Christchurch and Sydney last month.
"After the 2022 launch of our Oceania brand TASMASHII, we are proud to bring professional wrestling to inland Australia for the first time ever in Wagga Wagga, NSW in 2023," Ohbari said.
"We are truly excited to showcase NJPW fighting spirit, and we want to especially thank the NSW Government, a great friend of Japan in business and sport, for supporting NJPW."
While dates, venue and the card is yet to be unveiled, fans could very well see NJPW headliners such as Taiji Ishimori, Jay White, Karl Anderson and Will Ospreay performing in the Riverina.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.