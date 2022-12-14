The Area News

One of the world's biggest promotions New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to host their first ever Oceania Cup in Wagga

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated December 15 2022 - 4:25pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After performing in Sydney just last month, New Japan Pro Wrestling is now set to host a show in Wagga next year. Picture by New Photography Studios

Christmas has come early for the Riverina's wrestling fans with the announcement that one of the biggest promotions in the world will be hosting a show in the city next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.