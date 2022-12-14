A man has been pulled to safety in a dramatic airborne flood rescue in the region's west.
An RFS helicopter and crew assisted SES with a rescue from floodwaters on Monday afternoon near Wallanthery, approximately 50km west of Lake Cargelligo.
The man was travelling along the Kidman Way in a white hatchback when the vehicle became trapped in floodwaters.
Authorities were notified and shortly after noon an RFS helicopter attended, safely winching the man out of waist deep water to awaiting emergency service crews.
With flooding still impacting parts of the region, people are once again reminded, it's flooded, forget it.
For assistance in floods and storms contact the SES on 132 500.
For help facing life threatening emergencies contact 000.
