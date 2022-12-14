One of the longest-standing club presidents in the Riverina is ending his term.
After a 17-year stint as president of Yoogali Soccer Club, Paul Fisher has decided to officially stand down as leader of the Capital Premier League side.
When approached for the position, Fisher was modest in setting expectations.
"My words to Adrian (Fanani) was not to expect too much from me," he said.
"I'll never forget those days. The way that they brought me into the community is the way that they welcome anyone into the club. It was easy to come on board with them.
"They are good people to work with, they know what they are talking about."
Over his 17 years in the role, Fisher has overseen the club's participation in three different competitions across Shepparton, Griffith and now in Canberra.
Those years have seen the club compete in 16 finals series, 10 grand finals and take away six premierships.
Fisher has paid credit to those around him for the successes over the years.
"The club has strong governance there with people with a lot of experience," he said.
"It is notable that the quartet of senior members, Sante Donadel, John Keenan, Adrian Fanani and myself, have served this club for an amalgamated total of 92 years. Every club worth their salt would be proud of this history full of experience, dedicated service and hard work."
Fisher has also helped Yoogali SC become one of the only clubs in the region that live stream all of their home games to their supporters far and wide. The outgoing president feels the singular focus of the committee members helped make the 17 years in charge easy.
"The club direction has always been doing what is best for football," he said.
"Everyone within our club that has been their goal above anything else. We love our club, but we want to make the game available, and that is why we moved to the NPL because that is the pathway and the future of our football. Everyone on the committee knows that, and that is the easy thing about running the club."
The people that he has met along the way and the battles with a local rival are the moments that really stick out for Fisher.
"The one thing that I can say is that is the friendships I have made across the footballing community," he said.
"From Shepperton with Frank Trimboli through to the people that I have met in Canberra and Griffith. People like Angelo Dotta and the other good leaders of Griffith Football in the past, like Angelo Dotta, Ange Cirillo and Matt Curran, as well as Val Suine.
"The other thing that is most memorable is the Hanwood and Yoogali rivalry and the hard-fought and challenging games that we played against each other."
Speaking on behalf of the committee, Luke Santolin paid credit to the work of Fisher in getting the club into the position it is now.
"Paul stepped up 17 years ago, and in many ways, when you understand the dynamic of our club, he was the perfect leader with all the different personalities he helped them to gell and was always a steady head," he said.
"He is ambitious without overstating it and has always had the club's best interest at the front of his mind, but further to that, he always wanted to see us playing at the highest level, so it is no surprise that we find ourselves playing in Canberra.
"On behalf of the committee, we thank Paul for all of his work, not just for our club but, by extension, the kids that come through and play for Yoogali Soccer Club and all the people that become involved have benefited from his leadership."
Fisher finished by thanking the committee members, both past and present and saying that while he is stepping down as president, he will continue to serve on the committee.
